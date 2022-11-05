Overview of Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD

Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at UCLA Obstetrics And Gynecology in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.