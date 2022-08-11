Overview

Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Prisma Health Rheumatology Consultants of Internal Medicine Associates in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.