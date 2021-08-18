Overview of Dr. Joshua Cohen, DO

Dr. Joshua Cohen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ny College Osteo Med Old Westbury and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Eleventh Street Offices in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.