Overview

Dr. Joshua Colton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Colton works at MNGI Digestive Health in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ischemic Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.