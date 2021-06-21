Dr. Joshua Colton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Colton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Colton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.
Locations
MNGI Digestive Health1997 Sloan Pl Ste 25, Saint Paul, MN 55117 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had 2 virtual visits with Dr Colton and his questions and research on my problem ((colitis)was very helpful He put me on a regime that has helped me so much I would Highly recommend him and will return for his advice if needed Fran Myran
About Dr. Joshua Colton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083686745
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
