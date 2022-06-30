Dr. Joshua Coursey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coursey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Coursey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Coursey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston|University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston Medical School|University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Coursey works at
Locations
Houston Colon - West12121 Richmond Ave Ste 218, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (713) 930-1911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Colon - Med Center6560 Fannin St Ste 1404, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3986Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coursey is the absolute best. I had 3 surgeries for a very complex issue with him in total and he was so kind and wonderful at putting me at ease despite the very embarrassing situation/procedures. One of the things I appreciated the most was that he took his time explaining things to me, made sure all my questions were answered, and never made me feel rushed. As far as surgery recovery - I felt almost no pain after any procedure which really speaks volumes about his skill as a surgeon. I also had a great experience with his staff who went above and beyond for me several times. I can't recommend Dr. Coursey and his team highly enough and am very thankful I ended up under their care.
About Dr. Joshua Coursey, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University Of Texas Houston Health Science Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston|University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston Medical School|University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coursey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coursey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coursey has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fistula and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coursey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Coursey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coursey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coursey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coursey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.