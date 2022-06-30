Overview

Dr. Joshua Coursey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston|University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston Medical School|University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Coursey works at Houston Colon - West in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fistula and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.