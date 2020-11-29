Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Cox, MD
Dr. Joshua Cox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX.
Dr. Cox works at
Cox Cosmetic Surgery3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 840, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 787-0424
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Coming to Dr. Cox was my 4 plastic surgery experience. If I could give MORE stars I would! Dr. Cox is a PASSIONATE GENIUS!!! I had a previous BOTCHED JOB with lipo and BBL back in March with MIA Aesthetics. You live you learn. So here’s the major thing! It’s one thing to work on a patient who has never had work done but it takes another whole skill level to FIX a botched job! I came from Austin to do my surgery and doc went above and beyond to not only go over what went wrong and how, and how he can fix it he in great details. He made sure I understood everything. Same as the day of surgery! My results are MORE than what I imagined!!! We did SCAR tissue removal, lipo 360, lipo-lyft, fat graft to hips/butt and neck/chin lipo. Not only did he fix me but he gave me a better body all together!! The next thing is I spoke and dealt with Jessica Pugh who coordinated and help me be fully prepared for everything. JESSICA IS FANTASTIC!!! All his staff is so professional and compassionate!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1760775035
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.