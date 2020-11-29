See All Plastic Surgeons in Frisco, TX
Dr. Joshua Cox, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Frisco, TX
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Joshua Cox, MD

Dr. Joshua Cox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. 

Dr. Cox works at Cox Cosmetic Surgery in Frisco, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cox Cosmetic Surgery
    3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 840, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 787-0424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 29, 2020
    Coming to Dr. Cox was my 4 plastic surgery experience. If I could give MORE stars I would! Dr. Cox is a PASSIONATE GENIUS!!! I had a previous BOTCHED JOB with lipo and BBL back in March with MIA Aesthetics. You live you learn. So here’s the major thing! It’s one thing to work on a patient who has never had work done but it takes another whole skill level to FIX a botched job! I came from Austin to do my surgery and doc went above and beyond to not only go over what went wrong and how, and how he can fix it he in great details. He made sure I understood everything. Same as the day of surgery! My results are MORE than what I imagined!!! We did SCAR tissue removal, lipo 360, lipo-lyft, fat graft to hips/butt and neck/chin lipo. Not only did he fix me but he gave me a better body all together!! The next thing is I spoke and dealt with Jessica Pugh who coordinated and help me be fully prepared for everything. JESSICA IS FANTASTIC!!! All his staff is so professional and compassionate!
    Jenna Nith — Nov 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Cox, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760775035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

