Dr. Joshua Crum, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Crum, MD
Dr. Joshua Crum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Crum's Office Locations
San Marcos Orthopedics1310 Wonder World Dr Ste 115, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions
San Marcos Orthopedics7900 FM 1826 Ste 100 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 301-9922
Hill Country Sports Medicine1340 Wonder World Dr Ste 104, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 878-4203
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Crum was great. He knew my problem and took his time to explain it to me. I would highly recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Joshua Crum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crum has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Crum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.