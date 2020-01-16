Overview of Dr. Joshua Crum, MD

Dr. Joshua Crum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Crum works at San Marcos Orthopedics in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.