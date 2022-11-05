See All Podiatrists in Belle Glade, FL
Dr. Joshua Daly, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (28)
Map Pin Small Belle Glade, FL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Daly, DPM

Dr. Joshua Daly, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. 

Dr. Daly works at South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Belle Glade in Belle Glade, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Lake Worth, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Royal Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Belle Glade
    1200 S Main St Ste 200, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 576-9946
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    2:00pm - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Boynton Beach
    6699 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 2B, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 484-5591
  3. 3
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Lake Worth
    3618 Lantana Rd Ste 102, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 589-6561
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Palm Beach Gardens
    3375 Burns Rd Ste 107, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 559-8419
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Royal Palm Beach
    11412 Okeechobee Blvd Ste A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 484-5592

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vita Health
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joshua Daly, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205138781
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dekalb Med Ctr &amp;amp;amp; Radiotherapy Clins Of Ga|Presbytarian St Lukes
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daly works at South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Belle Glade in Belle Glade, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Lake Worth, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Royal Palm Beach, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Daly’s profile.

    Dr. Daly has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

