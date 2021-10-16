Dr. Joshua Decker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Decker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joshua Decker, DPM
Dr. Joshua Decker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Decker works at
Dr. Decker's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Grand Rapids1195 Wilson Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions (616) 214-3384
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Decker?
Great sense of humor but very professional! Very good at his job!
About Dr. Joshua Decker, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1639341365
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical Center
- Detroit Medical Center
- William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- Calvin College, Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decker works at
Dr. Decker has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.