Overview

Dr. Joshua Defriece, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Defriece works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Katy, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.