Dr. Deleon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshua Deleon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Deleon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Deleon works at
Locations
Nyu Winthrop Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-0333
Winthrop Cardiology Associates212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
Bethpage Primary Medical Care530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 937-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best cardiologists I have found. The office is run great and all the staff is wonderful. 5 stars!
About Dr. Joshua Deleon, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1720074941
Education & Certifications
- Montifiore Med Ctr
- Bronx Muni Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleon works at
Dr. Deleon has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deleon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deleon speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.
