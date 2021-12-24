Dr. Joshua Desipio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desipio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Desipio, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Desipio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desipio?
I had colonoscopy and upper GI endoscopy performed by Dr. Desipio in 2021. He is a skilled, knowledgeable and caring physician. I am also in health professional field . The nurses and procedure room staff are professional , skilled and caring. I highly recommend his practice.
About Dr. Joshua Desipio, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1063628360
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desipio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desipio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Desipio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Desipio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desipio has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desipio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desipio speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Desipio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desipio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desipio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desipio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.