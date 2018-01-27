Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshua Diamond, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Diamond, MD
Dr. Joshua Diamond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA.

Dr. Diamond's Office Locations
Encino Hospital Medical Center16237 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 854-2299
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
Incredibly caring and compassionate doctor, helped me through detoxing from opiates comfortably and with ease. I’d recommend his care to anyone needing help with detoxing from anything. A+ care
About Dr. Joshua Diamond, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750651006
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine

