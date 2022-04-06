Overview

Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Dimmick works at Dimmick Laughlin Dermatology in Springfield, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.