Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD

Dermatopathology
4.0 (15)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Dimmick works at Dimmick Laughlin Dermatology in Springfield, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dimmick Laughlin Dermatology LLC
    1530 E Primrose St Ste D, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 882-1818
  2. 2
    Primrose Square Offices
    1536 E Primrose St # D, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 882-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 06, 2022
    I love going to see Dr. Dimmick twice a year, he good he cares and he's funny, great sense of humor! He has found a lot of skin cancer early and took it off. Best skin doctor in this area..
    Susan MacLeod — Apr 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285838847
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UTMB-Galvstn
    Residency
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    Internship
    • St Joseph's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
