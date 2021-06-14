See All Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Joshua Dittmer, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Dittmer, MD

Dr. Joshua Dittmer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Dittmer works at Dr. Jamila Battle & Associates PA in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dittmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jamila Battle & Associates PA
    8300 Health Park Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 322-8832

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joshua Dittmer, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073660783
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dittmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dittmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dittmer works at Dr. Jamila Battle & Associates PA in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dittmer’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dittmer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dittmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dittmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dittmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

