Dr. Joshua Ellenhorn, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Ellenhorn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Ellenhorn works at
Locations
Providence Saint John's Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
General and Surgical Oncology8631 W 3rd St Ste 200E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (424) 777-0939
The Surgery Group of Los Angeles8635 W 3rd St Ste 880W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 289-1518
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon, very professional and to the point. ZERO bedside manner. If you don't mind talking to a computer, then by all means go forward. He is a VERY accomplished surgeon with hundreds of certifications and an impressive CV and track record but if you're expecting him to actually take time and explain things in details, NO.
About Dr. Joshua Ellenhorn, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University Cincinnati
- Boston University School Of Medicine
