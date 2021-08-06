Overview

Dr. Joshua Ellenhorn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Ellenhorn works at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Inguinal Hernia and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.