Dr. Joshua Evans, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joshua Evans, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Faith Regional Health Services, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Nemaha County Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Evans works at Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates PC
    8901 Indian Hills Dr Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 397-7057
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC
    17001 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 885-8700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC
    808 E Pierce St Ste 301, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 396-2997
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bellevue Medical Center
  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Faith Regional Health Services
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson
  • Nemaha County Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hernia
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hernia
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Acute Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Acute Gastritis Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Stricture Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Infectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Steatorrheal Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colitis-Like Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Dieulafoy's Lesion Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Manometry Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Essential Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foregut Disorders Chevron Icon
Frequent Heartburn Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Erosion Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gilbert's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hematemesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Ileitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inherited Conditions Chevron Icon
Interventional Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Aspirin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipoproteine Lipase Deficiency Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malabsorption and Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mucositis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Heartburn Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Odynophagia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peritonitis Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctalgia Chevron Icon
Pseudomembranous Colitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoobstruction Idiopathic Intestinal Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Severe Constipation Chevron Icon
Severe Heartburn Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joshua Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861579450
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

