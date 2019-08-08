Overview

Dr. Joshua Evans, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Faith Regional Health Services, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Nemaha County Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.