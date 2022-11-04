Overview of Dr. Joshua Faley, DPM

Dr. Joshua Faley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Faley works at The Michigan Foot And Ankle Center in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.