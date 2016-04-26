Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felsher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD
Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Felsher works at
Dr. Felsher's Office Locations
Inpatient Surgical Consultants PA9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 233, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 279-6565Monday9:15am - 4:00pmTuesday9:15am - 4:00pmWednesday9:15am - 4:00pmThursday9:15am - 4:00pmFriday9:15am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was so kind and answered all my questions
About Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- George Washington Med Ctr
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Brandeis
