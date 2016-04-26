See All General Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (9)
Map Pin Small Rockville, MD
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD

Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Felsher works at Inpatient Surgical Consultants PA in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Robert Simon
Robert Simon
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Malgieri, MD
Dr. James Malgieri, MD
5.0 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Felsher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inpatient Surgical Consultants PA
    9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 233, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 279-6565
    Monday
    9:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Felsher?

    Apr 26, 2016
    He was so kind and answered all my questions
    dlw in Rockville, MD — Apr 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Felsher to family and friends

    Dr. Felsher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Felsher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174507297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • George Washington Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felsher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felsher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Felsher accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Felsher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felsher works at Inpatient Surgical Consultants PA in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Felsher’s profile.

    Dr. Felsher has seen patients for Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felsher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Felsher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felsher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felsher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felsher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.