Overview of Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD

Dr. Joshua Felsher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Felsher works at Inpatient Surgical Consultants PA in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.