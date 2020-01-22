Overview of Dr. Joshua Fine, MD

Dr. Joshua Fine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Fine works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.