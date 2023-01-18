Overview of Dr. Joshua Fiske, MD

Dr. Joshua Fiske, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Fiske works at Premier Urology Group, West Orange, NJ in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ, Kearny, NJ and Cranford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.