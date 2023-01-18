Dr. Joshua Fiske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Fiske, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Fiske, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.
North Jersey Gastroenterology Associates P.A.1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 306, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (908) 654-5100
New Jersey Urology275 ORCHARD ST, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 654-5100
Premier Urology Group, Kearny, NJ659 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032 Directions (201) 997-0640
Premier Urology Group LLC570 South Ave E Bldg A, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (908) 654-5100
- Overlook Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
It is always amazing when you find a doctor of Dr. Fiske’s caliber. My issue was Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). The procedure Dr. Fiske suggested involved a green light laser. The procedure was a complete success. It has been 2 years and I now due yearly checkups. I find the staff well above average and Dr. Fiske has earned my trust and admiration. Strongly recommended!
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508853458
- New York University
Dr. Fiske has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiske has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fiske speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiske. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.