Dr. Joshua Flatow, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Flatow, MD

Dr. Joshua Flatow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.

Dr. Flatow works at Pacific Mind Health in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flatow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Mind Health
    320 Pine Ave Ste 609, Long Beach, CA 90802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 571-5041
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Dr. Joshua Flatow, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487996302
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Flatow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flatow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flatow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Flatow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flatow works at Pacific Mind Health in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Flatow’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flatow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flatow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flatow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flatow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.