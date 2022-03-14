Dr. Joshua Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Fox, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Fresh Meadows5847 188th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 357-8200
-
2
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Amityville150 Merrick Rd, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 789-2556
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Dr. Fox and his staff made my experience enjoyable while there, especially for a procedure that can be very painful. They were on top of everything that needed to be done and did a great job and helped to ease my pain as Much as possible and went above and beyond.
About Dr. Joshua Fox, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1215937396
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Maimonides Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Acne, Skin Discoloration and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.