Dr. Joshua Fox, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fox works at Simply Dermatology in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Amityville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Skin Discoloration and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.