Overview

Dr. Joshua French, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. French works at Gastro One in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.