Dr. Joshua Fuhrmeister, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Fuhrmeister, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Tallahassee Neurological Clinic Open Mri2824 Mahan Dr Ste 1, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 558-1260
Alpha Ambulatory Surgery Inc.2160 Capital Cir NE Ste 200, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 558-1260Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tallahassee Neurological Clinic1401 Centerville Rd Ste 300, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 558-1260
Southeastern Therapy Services LLC2888 Mahan Dr Ste 3, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 558-1260
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
He’s the Best
- Pain Medicine
- English
- University of Iowa
Dr. Fuhrmeister accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuhrmeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuhrmeister has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuhrmeister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuhrmeister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuhrmeister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuhrmeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuhrmeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.