Overview of Dr. Joshua Fuhrmeister, MD

Dr. Joshua Fuhrmeister, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Fuhrmeister works at Tallahassee Neurological Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.