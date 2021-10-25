See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Joshua Fuhrmeister, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (28)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Fuhrmeister, MD

Dr. Joshua Fuhrmeister, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Fuhrmeister works at Tallahassee Neurological Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fuhrmeister's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tallahassee Neurological Clinic Open Mri
    2824 Mahan Dr Ste 1, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 558-1260
  2. 2
    Alpha Ambulatory Surgery Inc.
    2160 Capital Cir NE Ste 200, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 558-1260
    Monday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Tallahassee Neurological Clinic
    1401 Centerville Rd Ste 300, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 558-1260
  4. 4
    Southeastern Therapy Services LLC
    2888 Mahan Dr Ste 3, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 558-1260

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joshua Fuhrmeister, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538143409
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fuhrmeister has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fuhrmeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuhrmeister works at Tallahassee Neurological Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fuhrmeister’s profile.

    Dr. Fuhrmeister has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuhrmeister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuhrmeister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuhrmeister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuhrmeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuhrmeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

