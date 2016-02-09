Dr. Joshua Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Fuller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Fuller, MD
Dr. Joshua Fuller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Fuller works at
Dr. Fuller's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Care1675 N Freedom Blvd Ste 3, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5987Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuller?
Dr Fuller cares about his patients! He genuinely likes children and I fully recommend him!
About Dr. Joshua Fuller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1063723708
Education & Certifications
- Georiga Health Sciences University|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuller works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.