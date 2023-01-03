See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Joshua Gear, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joshua Gear, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.

Dr. Gear works at Joshua Gear MD in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joshua Gear MD
    20 Ladd St Ste 402, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joshua Gear, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821132069
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Yale Child Study Ctr
Medical Education
  • Univ of IL Coll of Med
Undergraduate School
  • University of Florida, Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joshua Gear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gear.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

