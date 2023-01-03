Dr. Joshua Gear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Gear, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Gear, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Locations
Joshua Gear MD20 Ladd St Ste 402, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a long term patient of Dr. Gear and have always found him to be thoughtful, kind, considerate, and well informed. Highly recommend. E. H
About Dr. Joshua Gear, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821132069
Education & Certifications
- Yale Child Study Ctr
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gear.
