Overview of Dr. Joshua Gluck, MD

Dr. Joshua Gluck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Gluck works at Ventura Orthopedics in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.