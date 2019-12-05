Dr. Joshua Godsey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Godsey, DO
Overview of Dr. Joshua Godsey, DO
Dr. Joshua Godsey, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Troy, Miami Valley Hospital, Upper Valley Medical Center and Wayne HealthCare.
Dr. Godsey's Office Locations
Southwest Ohio Ent. Specialists Inc.1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 400, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 496-2600
Childrens Medical Center PDE1 Childrens Plz, Dayton, OH 45404 Directions (937) 496-2600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc1930 Prime Ct Ste 104, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 496-2600
Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc.9000 N Main St Ste 320, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 496-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Troy
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Wayne HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Godsey has the old fashioned dr patient care skillset, genuine,caring and an expert in his field. Would recommend him to my closest friends and family
About Dr. Joshua Godsey, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine
