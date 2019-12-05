Overview of Dr. Joshua Godsey, DO

Dr. Joshua Godsey, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Troy, Miami Valley Hospital, Upper Valley Medical Center and Wayne HealthCare.



Dr. Godsey works at Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Troy, OH and Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.