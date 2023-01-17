Dr. Joshua Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Goldberg, MD
Dr. Joshua Goldberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
- Adventhealth Orlando
Just taking the opportunity to Thank you so much for Your amazing care for my husband and for God giving the blessing of having an amazing surgeon. I know God use your hands to care of him and do an amazing surgery. My blessing from me and family. God bless. You are an excellent physician, very humble, love the way you communicate to us and family. Keep amazing and good like you are there no many doctors like you in this days. Amazing team everything Excellent. God bless you always . Thank you so much again
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado Denver Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery
