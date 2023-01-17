Overview

Dr. Joshua Goldberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Goldberg works at Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.