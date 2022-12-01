Dr. Joshua Goldberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Goldberg, DO
Overview of Dr. Joshua Goldberg, DO
Dr. Joshua Goldberg, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Willow Grove, PA.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
Ear Nose Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Specialists723 FITZWATERTOWN RD, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net of California
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Principal Financial Group
- Sierra Choice
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
I recently had a visit with Dr. Goldberg. He is such a pleasant and caring Doctor. I highly recommend him. He has even followed up on my visits by a phone call to see how I was feeling.
About Dr. Joshua Goldberg, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1962425520
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pennsylvania State Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park
- Phoenixville Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.