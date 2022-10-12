See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD

Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1701 W Charleston Blvd Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 671-5150
  2. 2
    341 N Buffalo Dr Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 727-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I would recommend Dr. Goldman 1000 times. He is amazing, and genuinely cares for each of his patients. He exercises patience and is always encouraging. The staff is awesome and very accommodating and eager to answer any questions that arise. I feel like a sexier more confident woman and I owe a lot of that to Dr. Goldman. I mean I was cute before but I am sooo super cute now ! He takes great care of his patients , pre and post surgery. He strives for nothing less than perfection. Thank you again Dr. I heart you and the staff.
    TaLisa G. — Oct 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1346509171
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

