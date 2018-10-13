Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD
Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
Williams, Goldman and Watson1840 Mease Dr Ste 110, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 376-7734Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Womens Care Florida Llp2102 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 171, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 376-7734
Gomez Personal Injury Clinic Inc4602 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (727) 376-7734
Community Hospital Family Practice LLC9332 State Road 54 Ste 406, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 376-3798
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen takes the time to carefully explain all procedures in detail & encourages questions about your care. The staff are very courteous & friendly.
About Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.