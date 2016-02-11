Dr. Joshua Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Gordon, MD
Dr. Joshua Gordon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
-
1
Clvlnd Clnc Twnbg Fmy Hlt/Srgry8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
Dr. Gordon is very thorough in his evaluation and listens to you as a patient to determine what might be an underlying cause to your problem before determining an appropriate treatment.
About Dr. Joshua Gordon, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1467636571
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.