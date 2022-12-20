Dr. Joshua Gould, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Gould, MD
Dr. Joshua Gould, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Eye Care Center Of New Jersey108 BROUGHTON AVE, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 743-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Dr. Gould takes his time with his patients to answer any questions they might have for him! He does not rush and has his full attention on you! He explains things well so that you understand what is going on as well as what your follow up treatment should be!! I value his expertise and fully trust him with my vision!! He’s the best!!!
About Dr. Joshua Gould, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043238876
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York Hospital Med Center Of Queens
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM)
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has seen patients for Pinguecula, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gould speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
