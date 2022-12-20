See All Ophthalmologists in Bloomfield, NJ
Dr. Joshua Gould, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Gould, MD

Dr. Joshua Gould, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM) and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Gould works at Eye Care Center Of New Jersey in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gould's Office Locations

    Eye Care Center Of New Jersey
    108 BROUGHTON AVE, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
(973) 743-1331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Gould takes his time with his patients to answer any questions they might have for him! He does not rush and has his full attention on you! He explains things well so that you understand what is going on as well as what your follow up treatment should be!! I value his expertise and fully trust him with my vision!! He’s the best!!!
    — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Gould, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043238876
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts Med Center
    • North Shore University Hospital
    • New York Hospital Med Center Of Queens
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYCOM)
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Gould, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gould works at Eye Care Center Of New Jersey in Bloomfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gould’s profile.

    Dr. Gould has seen patients for Pinguecula, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

