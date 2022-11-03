See All Otolaryngologists in Anderson, IN
Dr. Joshua Greene, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Greene, MD

Dr. Joshua Greene, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.

Dr. Greene works at Ascension Medical Group Anderson Ear, Nose and Throat in Anderson, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greene's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Anderson Ear, Nose and Throat
    2101 Jackson St Ste 115, Anderson, IN 46016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 643-6961
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Vincent Otolaryngology (Fishers)
    13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 303, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 415-9527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joshua Greene, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699034181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hlth Sys
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greene has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greene has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

