Dr. Joshua Greenspan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Greenspan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
American Pain Institute14 Manchester Sq Ste 290, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 766-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nov. 20, 2020 I saw Dr. Greenspan for the first time. I have a 30 year history of cervical neck pain. 10 years ago my neurologist suggested that I have a nerve block. It seemed too risky to me at the time. fast forward ten years I was referred to Dr. Greenspan for pain management. I had a consultation, and he discussed my options. He didn't pressure me, he showed diagrams of what was contributing to me neck pain, and how the nerve block would help alleviate the pain. Well my pain was under control. I hoping for 6-9 months of relief, and got over 14 months. Heading back for another round, hoping this series of injections will last even longer. I wish I had done this years ago.
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962457218
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
- Danbury Hosp Yale Affiliate
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Columbia University
Dr. Greenspan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenspan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenspan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenspan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspan.
