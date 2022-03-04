See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Joshua Greenspan, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (81)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Greenspan, MD

Dr. Joshua Greenspan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Dr. Greenspan works at American Pain Institute in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Greenspan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Pain Institute
    14 Manchester Sq Ste 290, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 766-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Portsmouth Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joshua Greenspan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962457218
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
    Residency
    Internship
    • Danbury Hosp Yale Affiliate
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Greenspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenspan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenspan works at American Pain Institute in Portsmouth, NH. View the full address on Dr. Greenspan’s profile.

    Dr. Greenspan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenspan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

