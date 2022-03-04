Overview of Dr. Joshua Greenspan, MD

Dr. Joshua Greenspan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Greenspan works at American Pain Institute in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.