Dr. Joshua Greenstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Greenstein works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.