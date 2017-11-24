Dr. Joshua Greenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Greenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Greenstein, MD
Dr. Joshua Greenstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Greenstein's Office Locations
Stanford University Medical Center631 E Grand Ave Ste B, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Balboa Nephrology15708 Pomerado Rd # N205, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Greenstein is a sweetheart! Before dialysis, my doctor was actually Dr. Greenstein’s boss, Dr.Steer, head of the Balboa Neperoloigy group. I was not happy to learn I had to switch doctors then, but I quickly found from the groups surgeon Dr. Brown, to Dr Greenstein, Dr.Steer understood having caring & skilled doctors in his group. Greenstein’s group at the Escondido office,takes great care of their patients in every way. I would be very upset now to lose Dr Greenstein. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Joshua Greenstein, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104881457
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U
- Ucla Mc
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greenstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenstein has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.