Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.



Dr. Groetsch works at Haik & Terrell, LLC in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.