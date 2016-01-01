Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groetsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD
Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.
Dr. Groetsch works at
Dr. Groetsch's Office Locations
-
1
Metairie2800 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 833-5573
-
2
Scott D Landux and Associates2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 900, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 883-7690
-
3
Scott D. Lanoux And Associates4324 Veterans Memorial Blvd # 207, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Avesis
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Office of Group Benefits
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groetsch?
About Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669497590
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groetsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groetsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groetsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groetsch works at
Dr. Groetsch speaks Spanish.
Dr. Groetsch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groetsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groetsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groetsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.