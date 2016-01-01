See All Ophthalmologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD

Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.

Dr. Groetsch works at Haik & Terrell, LLC in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Groetsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metairie
    2800 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 833-5573
  2. 2
    Scott D Landux and Associates
    2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 900, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 883-7690
  3. 3
    Scott D. Lanoux And Associates
    4324 Veterans Memorial Blvd # 207, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 883-7690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Office of Group Benefits
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669497590
    Education & Certifications

    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Groetsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groetsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groetsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groetsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groetsch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groetsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groetsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groetsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.