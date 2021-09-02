See All Plastic Surgeons in Macon, GA
Dr. Joshua Groves, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joshua Groves, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Macon, GA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Groves, MD

Dr. Joshua Groves, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

Dr. Groves works at Georgia Center for Plastic Reconstructive Surgery in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Groves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Georgia Center for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC
    6326 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 254-6608
  2. 2
    The Georgia Center for Plastic and Recon Surgery
    6501 Peake Rd Ste 1000, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 254-6608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Groves?

    Sep 02, 2021
    His staff is as phenomenal as he.
    — Sep 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Groves, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Groves, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Groves to family and friends

    Dr. Groves' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Groves

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Groves, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Groves, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528281276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical Center of Central Georgia/MUSM
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Groves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groves works at Georgia Center for Plastic Reconstructive Surgery in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Groves’s profile.

    Dr. Groves has seen patients for Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Groves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Groves, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.