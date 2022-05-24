Dr. Joshua Hackel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hackel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hackel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Hackel, MD
Dr. Joshua Hackel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Hackel works at
Dr. Hackel's Office Locations
1
Baptist Medical Group LLC1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 203, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-8700
2
Gulf Breeze Hospital Clinical Lab1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 934-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hackel spent time with my wife and my, discussed treatment options and helped developed a game plan. I'm so glad I went to see him.
About Dr. Joshua Hackel, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1225020936
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hackel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hackel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hackel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hackel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hackel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.