Dr. Joshua Hagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hagen, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Hagen, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Hagen works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Joshua Hagen1000 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 201-1013Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dr. Joshua Hagen2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 720, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (724) 201-1137
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagen?
Very professional and personable. He answered all my concerns.
About Dr. Joshua Hagen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1205185006
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagen works at
Dr. Hagen has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Melanoma and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.