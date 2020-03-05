Overview

Dr. Joshua Hall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Endoscopy Center Of Bristol in Bristol, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN and Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.