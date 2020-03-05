Dr. Joshua Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Hall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Strategic Anesthesia Services LLC235 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 274-6350
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates135 W Ravine Rd Ste 3-A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-6777
- 3 616 Campus Dr, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (423) 274-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr. Hall really put me at ease. He was very patient and really listened to my concerns. He seems very kind. He has performed colonoscopies on me and me husband.
About Dr. Joshua Hall, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1255452751
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.