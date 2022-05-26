See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Joshua Halpern, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (85)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joshua Halpern, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Halpern works at Joshua A Halpern MD PA in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joshua A Halpern MD PA
    4214 N HABANA AVE, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 872-2696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 85 ratings
Patient Ratings (85)
5 Star
(63)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(19)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joshua Halpern, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
NPI Number
  • 1366657447
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Nassau County Medical Center
Internship
  • Oregon Health Sciences University
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Southern California
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joshua Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Halpern works at Joshua A Halpern MD PA in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Halpern’s profile.

85 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

