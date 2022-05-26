Dr. Joshua Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Halpern, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Halpern, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Halpern works at
Locations
Joshua A Halpern MD PA4214 N HABANA AVE, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 872-2696
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halpern?
Doctor Halpern is one of the most compassionate doctors I have ever seen. He is an excellent surgeon and took his time explaining the procedure and answering all my questions. I'm very pleased with my results and have already referred many friends to him.
About Dr. Joshua Halpern, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Vanderbilt University
- University Of Southern California
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpern speaks Hebrew.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
