Dr. Joshua Harris, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (30)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Harris, MD

Dr. Joshua Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain and Hip Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harris' Office Locations

    Houston Methodist
    6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Hip Arthroscopy
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 27, 2022
    I have a lot of abnormalities that I was unaware of. Dr. Harris gave me several diagnoses immediately and sent me the right imaging tests. He is definitely one of the best doctors I’ve had so far in many aspects; able to read images, genuine, no speculative comments, quick, and thorough. He sent me to the best dysplasia specialists in Texas, and I started hip PT three weeks later with their network of physical therapists. After months of induced endless pain, I had ONE session of hip PT, and I was up walking again with very minimal limping and was able to do some light cardio one month later. His diagnoses were spot on. I am now post-op 2 PAOS and arthroscopy. My left is 9 months out and fully recovered and almost pain-free with some slight stiffness. My right is 2.5 months out and is doing well. My SI joint inflammation also decreased. I am very confident now that I am finally on the right path, and that my hips have been causing at least half of my pelvic floor dysfunction.
    Jenny — Jan 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Harris, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Harris, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1396966214
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery Sports Medicine|Traveling Hip Arthroscopy Fellowship - Minneapolis, MN|Traveling Hip Arthroscopy Fellowship - Nashville, TN
    • Ohio State University Medical Center - Columbus
    • Ohio State University Medical Center - Columbus|The Ohio State University Medical Center
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital

