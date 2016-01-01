Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Harrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Harrison, MD
Dr. Joshua Harrison, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ponte Vedra, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
- 1 400 Colonnade Dr Ste 160, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 Directions (904) 824-1020
-
2
Baptist Primary Care520 A1A N Ste 101, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 273-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
About Dr. Joshua Harrison, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1215915574
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.