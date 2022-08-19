Dr. Joshua Hassan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hassan, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Hassan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glenview, IL.
Dr. Hassan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Glen Perio2640 Patriot Blvd Ste 140, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 729-0200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?
I highly recommend Dr. Hassan. My case was really complicated and everything was done very professionally. Thanks again Dr. Hassan!
About Dr. Joshua Hassan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1184084055
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.