Dr. Joshua Heller, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Heller, MD
Dr. Joshua Heller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Heller's Office Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I ended up in ER with spinal mass. Dr Heller performed surgery next day. Everything went perfectly. Can’t recommend him enough!!
About Dr. Joshua Heller, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Shriners Hospital For Crippled Children (Phila.)
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Heller has seen patients for Scoliosis, Brain Abscess and Spinal Cord Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
