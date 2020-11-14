Dr. Joshua Herz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Herz, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Herz, MD
Dr. Joshua Herz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Herz's Office Locations
Northshore Ophthalmology - Glenbrook2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 220, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (224) 251-2020
Northshore Glenbrook Hospital2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (224) 251-2020
Northshore Immediate Care Center - Lake Bluff71 Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (224) 251-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've always had a great experience with Dr. Hertz, very caring and professional Thank you!
About Dr. Joshua Herz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821004854
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herz has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Stye and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herz speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Herz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herz.
