Overview of Dr. Joshua Hill, MD

Dr. Joshua Hill, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harrison County Hospital.



Dr. Hill works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.